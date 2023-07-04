(WWTI) – Bust out the grill and look for the rocket’s red glare, it’s Independence Day.

As everyone knows today in 1776 the Declaration of Independence was formally adopted which had been mostly written by Thomas Jefferson. It was on this date that the American colonists declared liberation from Britain and King George III.

Although we know today as a much beloved holiday it wasn’t until 1941 that Independence Day became a federal holiday and by the 1950s Independence Day traditions such as BBQs, parades, flag-raising ceremonies and fireworks were made common. Now, just because Independence Day wasn’t a federal holiday doesn’t mean it wasn’t celebrated, Bristol, Rhode Island has been celebrating Independence Day with a parade since 1785 making it the oldest Independence Day parade and in 1777 both Boston and Philadelphia launched fireworks for their Independence Day celebrations.

View a copy of the Declaration of Independence on the National Archives Website on this wonderful and much beloved holiday read the document that started it all.

Happy Independence Day!