(WWTI) – Ironically take a break today and recover on National Workaholics Day.

To all the workaholics out there today we remind you to take a break. In this ever-changing world, it becomes more and more clear that the secret to happiness is a good home & work-life balance. In 1968, comedian Rodney Dangerfield was the first to use the word “workaholic” to describe his father and his toxic coping mechanism for the burdens of work.

It’s important for not only your physical health but your mental health as well, taking a break and resting your body and mind can make you work better when you return. It’s important to watch out for the signs of overwork particularly if you’re a workaholic; signs like anxiety, high stress and sleep deprivation can all be caused by overworking. For the sake of your health and well-being, we encourage you all to take a break and celebrate this holiday.

Happy National Workaholics Day!