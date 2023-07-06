(WWTI) – The grease, the touch, the taste, the smell… yummy, I guess it must be National Fried Chicken Day.

There is something special about fried Chicken, and although it is considered American– Europeans were frying chicken in the Middle Ages. Scottish immigrants were the first to bring the tradition of deep-frying chicken in fat to America, unfortunately, they didn’t exactly add any spices and thus was considered slightly bland. Luckily for us, African Americans got their hands on this and added an array of rich spices making the dish a staple for Southern American households. The British cookbook “The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy” by Hannah Glasse in 1747, is the earliest known recipe for American-style fried chicken.

ABC 4 has the recipe from Taste of Home:

Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

2 tablespoons garlic salt

1 tablespoon paprika

3 teaspoons pepper, divided

2-1/2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

2 large eggs

1-1/2 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

2 broiler/fryer chickens (3-1/2 to 4 pounds each), cut up

Oil for deep-fat frying Directions:

In a large shallow dish, combine 2-2/3 cups flour, garlic salt, paprika, 2-1/2 teaspoons pepper and poultry seasoning. In another shallow dish, beat eggs and 1-1/2 cups water; add 1 teaspoon salt and the remaining 1-1/3 cups flour and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Dip chicken in egg mixture, then place in flour mixture, a few pieces at a time. Turn to coat. In a deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375°. Fry chicken, several pieces at a time, until skin is golden brown and a thermometer inserted into the chicken reads 165°, 7-8 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels.

Happy National Fried Chicken Day