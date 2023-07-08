(WWTI) – They are waiting in the freezer covered in plastic and are eternally reminiscent of childhood, today is National Freezer Pop Day.

These delectable summer popsicles are still popular today and they are mostly water and sugar with some flavoring. Frank Epperson is widely credited with the creation of the popsicle as a child in 1905, he mixed sweet soda powder with water and left it overnight finding it had frozen. Freezer pops were taken to the global stage by Jel Sert in 1963, solidifying it as a taste of childhood nostalgia.

ABC 7 has a variety of adult popsicle recipes from Joel Sorinksy you can make to break the summer heat.

Run Rummer Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 ounce of Bacardi Superior Rum

1 ounce of Malibu

3 ounces of orange juice

4 ounces of pineapple juice

4 ounces cranberry juice

2 ounces lime juice

Preparation:

Whisk all of the ingredients together. Pour into molds. Freeze for at least 3 hours.

Razz Apple Popsicle

Ingredients:

2 ounces Bacardi Pineapple Fusion Rum

14 ounces lemonade

4 ounces fresh raspberry puree

Preparation:

Whisk the ingredients together and pour into the molds. Freeze for at least 3 hours or until completely frozen.

Cherry Tree

Ingredients:

2 ounces Grey Goose Cherry Noir Vodka

4 ounces lemon juice

4 ounces lime juice

Splash of grenadine

Preparation:

Whisk the ingredients together and pour into the molds. Freeze for at least 3 hours or until completely frozen.

Happy National Freezer Pop Day!