(WWTI) – That smell of fresh cookies in the oven is heavenly, it must be National Sugar Cookie Day.

Originally sugar cookies were called Nazareth Cookies by German Protestant settlers in the 1700s. Sugar cookies are easy to make and stand as a treasured staple. They are so popular that in the 1930s people in the US began leaving sugar cookies for Santa. Sugar cookies are great for those Winter Holidays, but they are good on any holiday or for that matter any day of the year really. So, grab a mixing bowl and preheat the oven, you know what to do.

Good Morning America has Cookie Monster’s “Me Famous Sugar Cookies” recipe.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup butter or margarine (soft, but not melted)

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Put butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Combine the butter and sugar with a fork or large spoon. Next, add the eggs and vanilla and combine. Add the flour, baking powder and salt, and mix with a spoon or rubber spatula. Put the cookie dough in a refrigerator for one hour. Once the dough has chilled, roll it out onto a floured surface. Cut the cookie dough into tasty shapes. Move the cookies onto an ungreased cookie sheet and put it in a 400-degree oven for 8-10 minutes, depending on your preference. Remove the sheet from the oven, let the cookies cool and enjoy!

Happy National Sugar Cookie Day!