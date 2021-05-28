June 1: Free milk, food drive-thru events in Gouverneur, Ogdensburg

(WWTI) — Two free milk and food distribution events are taking place in the North Country on June 1.

There will be 400 food boxes available at each event that will include one gallon of milk and an assortment of dairy, produce and meat. Both events are drive-thru and each vehicle will receive one food box while supplies last.

One distribution will begin at 1 p.m, at Dobisky Visitors’ Center located at 100 Riverside Avenue in Ogdensburg. Members of the public should enter in from Elizabeth Street and turn left onto Riverside Avenue.

Another distribution event will begin at 5 p.m. at Gouverneur Elementary School located at 111 Gleason Street in Gouverneur. Members of the public should not line up before 4:15 p.m.

All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted.

New York dairy farmers, through American Dairy Association North East and its partners, have distributed more than 900,000 gallons of milk via more than 200 drive-thru and drop-off events throughout ADANE’S region since April 2020.