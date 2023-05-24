The Morley Community will host its 2nd annual community day on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Morley Community Day family-friendly activities include:

Hayrides around the village;

Char’s will host a car show and cornhole competition;

The fire department’s open house will display fire trucks;

Craft and vendor show;

A book sale at the library;

Children’s activities at Wesleyan church’s activity center;

The Morley store will have specials;

The old “English style” episcopal church will open for viewing; and

The “Biking for Books” 50k ride.

The local food pantry will be accepting non-perishable food items or monetary donations at the event.





