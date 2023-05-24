The Morley Community will host its 2nd annual community day on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Morley Community Day family-friendly activities include:
- Hayrides around the village;
- Char’s will host a car show and cornhole competition;
- The fire department’s open house will display fire trucks;
- Craft and vendor show;
- A book sale at the library;
- Children’s activities at Wesleyan church’s activity center;
- The Morley store will have specials;
- The old “English style” episcopal church will open for viewing; and
- The “Biking for Books” 50k ride.
The local food pantry will be accepting non-perishable food items or monetary donations at the event.