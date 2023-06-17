(WWTI) – Time to satisfy your sweet tooth because today is National Apple Strudel Day.

Apple Strudels can pass as a dessert or breakfast food, delicious with tea or coffee and a spoonful — or more — of whipped cream. The word ‘strudel’ is a German word meaning whirlpool. The origins of this delectable treat are up in the air, with German, Austria, Greece and Turkey named by scholars. However, Austria claims the first recorded apple strudel recipe.

Good Morning America released Wolfang Puck and Sherry Yard’s Apple Strudel recipe:

Ingredients for strudel dough:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour;

1/4 tsp. salt;

1 egg;

2 tbsp. vegetable oil;

6 oz. water (warm); and

1 tbsp. vegetable oil.

Ingredients for strudel filling:

8 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced feather thin;

1/2 cup lemon juice (2 lemons);

1 cup sugar;

2 tbsp. Cinnamon;

1 cup raisins;

1 cup breadcrumbs; and

8 tbsp. butter melted for spraying and brushing.

Directions for dough in a food processor:

Place all the ingredients in the fitted bowl with blade attachments of the food processor; Pulse until the mixture forms a ball; Continue mixing for two minutes; Remove dough from bowl; Coat dough with one tbsp. vegetable oil; Wrap airtight with plastic wrap; then Allow to rest in a warm 70-degree area for 20 minutes.

Directions for the whole strudel:

In a medium bowl, toss together the apples and lemon juice. In a small bowl, combine the sugar and the cinnamon. Add the sugar and raisins to the apples. Reserve. Place dough on a flour-dusted tablecloth. With a rolling pin, roll the dough to a 12-inch-by-12-inch square. Now, here is the fun part. Lift the dough from the table and work with the back of your hands. Constantly move hands, pulling back until the dough stretches to the size of the table. Spray dough with butter. Spread breadcrumbs in a two-inch line — four inches from the bottom of the dough. Place the prepared apples on the line of breadcrumbs and roll them up. With a knife, trim the ends and tuck the end of the dough. Spray or brush the dough with melted butter. Bake in a 375-degree oven for 20 minutes. Spray with butter again and turn the sheet pan around. Continue to bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown.

Happy National Apple Strudel Day!