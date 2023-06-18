(WWTI) – On this Father’s Day grab your dad and your favorite fishing pole because today is also National Go Fishing Day.

Fishing goes back a long time with evidence of the first fishermen not even being Homo Sapiens but our evolutionary cousins Homo Habilis and Homo Erectus about 500,000 years ago. The first rod and reel, however, wasn’t produced until 1770. Today fishing is a leisurely activity and a celebrated pastime for all ages.

Information about fishing — learning how, getting a fishing license, tips, or regulations – can be found on NY’s Department of Environmental Conservation’s Website.

Happy National Go Fishing Day!