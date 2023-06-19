(WWTI) – Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and marks June 19, 1865, as the end of slavery in the U.S.

On this day in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger of the Union Army arrived in Texas, he brought news that the Civil War had ended and informed slaves that slavery had been abolished. This news arrived two years late for Texans as President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. Why Texas received this message two years late, is debated by historians as there are varying accounts.

Former slave, Felix Haywood, gave a recount of the first celebration in 1865 in the book Lone Star Pasts: Memory and History in Texas. “We was all walkin’ on golden clouds […] Everybody went wild […] We was free. Just like that, we was free.”

Texas in 1980 was the first state to declare Juneteenth a state holiday, with many other states following suit. Only Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota have yet to declare Juneteenth a state or ceremonial holiday.

A Flag Raising Ceremony will be held, at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 19 at Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St.

Happy Juneteenth!