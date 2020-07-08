June 2020 graduating class of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Nursing Program

Nursing Graduate Jacinda Mayer of Lowville receives her nursing pin from Nursing Instructor Regina Elliott.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson-Lewis BOCES honors its recent graduates of the Adult Practical Nursing program.

On June 19, 15 graduates from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties completed the program. Each graduate participated in the ceremonial pinning and recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge.

The June 2020 Practical graduates included:

*designates graduates are members of the National Technical Honor Society

LoriAnn Artnot, Watertown

Cassandra Baker, Black River

Katherine Crofton*, Fort Drum (Valedictorian)

Clark Gayne, Dexter

Julia Harrienger*, Brownville (Salutatorian)

Sara Joseph, Watertown

Megan King, Calcium

Jacida Mayer*, Lowville

Alexa Patterson, Watertown

Emily Piche, Watertown

Jayme Rosso, Watertown

Chelsea Schiele, Watertown

Nahshaie Tucker, Watertown

Kaitlin Ward, Watertown

Congratulations to the June class of 2020!

