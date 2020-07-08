June 2020 graduating class of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Nursing Program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson-Lewis BOCES honors its recent graduates of the Adult Practical Nursing program.
On June 19, 15 graduates from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties completed the program. Each graduate participated in the ceremonial pinning and recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge.
The June 2020 Practical graduates included:
*designates graduates are members of the National Technical Honor Society
LoriAnn Artnot, Watertown
Cassandra Baker, Black River
Katherine Crofton*, Fort Drum (Valedictorian)
Clark Gayne, Dexter
Julia Harrienger*, Brownville (Salutatorian)
Sara Joseph, Watertown
Megan King, Calcium
Jacida Mayer*, Lowville
Alexa Patterson, Watertown
Emily Piche, Watertown
Jayme Rosso, Watertown
Chelsea Schiele, Watertown
Nahshaie Tucker, Watertown
Kaitlin Ward, Watertown
Congratulations to the June class of 2020!
To learn more about the Practical Nursing Program and other Adult Education programs, visit the Jefferson- Lewis BOCES website at www.boces.com/adulted.
