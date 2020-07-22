June 2020 unemployment rates for the North Country

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Department of Labor have released the unemployment statistics from June 2020 for counties in the North Country.

Local unemployment statistics for the North Country are below:

2020 2019 Jefferson 11.2 % 4.6 % Lewis 9.2 % 4.3 % St. Lawrence 10.7 % 5.3 %

Rates are calculated using methods prescribed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the state, comparing June 2019 to June 2020, the State’s private sector employment count decreased by 1,407,400. The State’s seasonally adjusted private sector job count increased over the month by 296,400, or 4.5%, to 6,894,200 in June 2020.

