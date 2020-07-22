June 2020 unemployment rates for the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Department of Labor have released the unemployment statistics from June 2020 for counties in the North Country.
Local unemployment statistics for the North Country are below:
|2020
|2019
|Jefferson
|11.2 %
|4.6 %
|Lewis
|9.2 %
|4.3 %
|St. Lawrence
|10.7 %
|5.3 %
Rates are calculated using methods prescribed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to the state, comparing June 2019 to June 2020, the State’s private sector employment count decreased by 1,407,400. The State’s seasonally adjusted private sector job count increased over the month by 296,400, or 4.5%, to 6,894,200 in June 2020.
