(WWTI) – Today aim for positive, inspiring and uplifting news because today is Positive Media Day.

Today we focus on the positive events in the community and the world at large! Did you know, negative news has been shown to affect us negatively too? Injecting a healthy dose of positive media into our lives can help us view the world in a more positive light. Positive media makes us happier, kinder and more compassionate.

Good news in Northern New York:

Happy Positive Media Day