Clap your hands if you believe, today is International Fairy Day.

Today fairies are considered mythical creatures, usually described as female and are said to possess magical powers with a playful and mischievous nature. According to Legend, A baby’s first laugh became the source of existence for fairies.

In the winter of 1920 in England fairies were not so mythical, thanks in part to two sisters who posed for pictures with some fairies. The photos were later found to be fake, but not before fooling Sir Arthur Conan Doyle himself, creator of Sherlock Holmes.

