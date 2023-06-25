(WWTI) – Break out the strawberries because today is National Strawberry Parfait Day.

The oldest recipe for strawberry parfait dates back to 1892 and comes from France. The word “parfait” means perfect in French and the original French parfait consists of custard, made using sugar, eggs, cream and syrup. Today’s version of this delectable dessert is more likely to have vanilla yogurt than custard as parfaits became healthier and moved from dessert to breakfast.

Want to make your own, ABC 7 has the recipe:

Ingredients:

3 cups chopped fresh strawberries

1-pint whole fresh strawberries

2 to 3 tablespoons sugar, to taste

Vanilla yogurt

Low-fat granola

Ice cream sundae glass, wine goblet or champagne flute

Method:

Set aside 4 perfect strawberries for garnish. Process 3 cups of berries with sugar in a food processor until smooth. Remove to a bowl. Makes 1 1/2 cups puree. Hull and slice the remaining berries. Put 1 tablespoon of puree into the bottom of a sundae glass or wine goblet. (It won’t look like much, but if you put more in, then it goes up the sides of the glass when you add the yogurt.) Top with a spoonful of yogurt, always making sure the layers show around the outside of the glass. Top with a layer of granola. Top with a layer of sliced berries. Continue making as many layers as possible, the more the prettier. Top with a perfect berry and enjoy!

Happy National Strawberry Parfait Day