June 27-28: Enjoy free fishing in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Anyone can enjoy free fishing in New York State from June 27-28. New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license.

Although DEC is waiving the requirement for a fishing license during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. DEC is encouraging all anglers to recreate locally and seek out fishing opportunities close to home. DEC’s Places to Fish webpages are a reliable source for those ready to plan their next fishing trip.

For beginning anglers interested in getting started, the I FISH NY Beginners’ Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod, to identifying your catch, and understanding fishing regulations.

Use the DECinfo Locator to find a DEC-managed resource near you, and visit the State Parks website for information about parks and park closures. For more information about engaging in responsible recreation this summer, visit DEC’s website.

DEC reminds anglers to maintain safe social distancing while fishing this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines to protect yourself and others include:

Be safe: Avoid crowds and groups. Keep a distance of six feet or more from others. When fishing from a boat, make sure it’s large enough so persons on board are at least six feet from one another.

Stay home: If you’re not feeling well, stay home. Anyone 70 and older or with a compromised immune system should postpone their trip.

Be adaptive: Move quickly through parking lots and paths. If crowded, choose a different fishing location or time to visit.

Anglers fishing from boats should be able to maintain at least six feet of distance between one another. For more information on boating guidelines and safety, go to State Parks’ website and DEC’s website.

