(WWTI) – Today we protect our eyes from the Sun, on National Sunglasses Day.

Sunglasses may have become popular in the 1900s but they date all the way back to the 12th Century in China where the lenses were made from flat panes of smoky quartz. Today we use sunglasses to look cool and protect our eyes from the sun’s UV rays. UV rays can cause photokeratitis, pinguecula and permanent retinal damage if you are exposed to them frequently. To protect your eyes wearing a pair of sunglasses labeled as “UV 400,” will block all light rays with wavelengths up to 400 nanometers.

Happy National Sunglasses Day