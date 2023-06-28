(WWTI) – Get ready for good things all around because today is The National Day of Joy.

The dictionary defines joy as “a feeling of great pleasure and happiness”, The mental pursuit of happiness started 2500 years ago with sages from ancient China, India and Greece. Smiling and a joyful attitude can create joy, so if you are inclined to have a good day, you will.

“Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day,” Henri Nouwen

Some easy ways to find joy:

Stop comparing yourself to other people;

Start talking to those around you;

Being kind to others; and

Enjoying the small things and the beautiful moments of each day.

Joyful events around the North Country:

July 19: Jefferson County Office for the Aging–Senior Picnic

July 21-22: Community Betterment Weekend

Happy The National Day of Joy