(WWTI) – You can smell it already, today is National Bacon Burnt End Day.

Pigs came into being about two million years ago is Southeast Asia as wild boars, eventually becoming domesticated. Pigs stepped on US soil long before it was the US, back in 1600’s Jamestown. John Harris in 1770s Wiltshire, established the world’s first commercial bacon preparation enterprise. National Bacon Burnt End Day was established by the American Royal Association of Kansas City to showcase Kansas City BBQ’s burnt ends.

Today you can find bacon in almost anything, ice cream, chocolate, Bloody Marys, sandwiches, meats, vegetables and every other food group. The average American eats about 18 pounds of bacon a year, making bacon a four-billion-dollar industry in the U.S.

ABC 11 has the recipe for Pork Belly (Bacon cubes) Burnt Ends:

Ingredients:

4-6 pound pork belly, cut into 1 inch cubes

1/4 cup of yellow mustard

1 1/2 Cups of your favorite rub

1/2 Cup Brown Sugar

1 T of Honey

1/4 Cup of Cubed Butter

1/2 Jar of your Favorite BBQ Sauce

Preparation:

Slice pork belly into cubes; Cover with mustard and rub in; Cover with Rub; Place cubes on a pre-greased cooking rack; Cook in smoker on 250 for 2 hours, or until internal temp reaches 190; Remove from smoker and place in aluminum pan; Add your brown sugar, honey, and butter and mix together; Cover with foil and place back on smoker at 275 for 45 minutes; Remove foil and add your BBQ sauce and mix together; One more time into the smoker for 30 minutes uncovered at 250; then Remove from the smoker and drain on a rack. I then covered it with some of reserved sauce and let sit for 10 minutes.

Happy National Bacon Burnt End Day