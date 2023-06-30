(WWTI) – Point your telescopes up to the sky and celebrate International Asteroid Day.

International Asteroid Day came into being in 2015 to raise more awareness about the threat of asteroids to Earth, and how we can help protect ourselves. There are over a million asteroids in space that have the potential to hit Earth, but scientists have only discovered about one percent of them. The 100X Asteroid Declaration aims for scientists to increase the rate of asteroid discovery to 100,000 per year within a decade. Today focuses on spreading the word of the declaration and helping prepare for a potential asteroid impact. Inspiring everyday people to learn more about the sky above and the galaxy at large.

NASA news about asteroids:

NASA successfully crashes into asteroid

NASA identifies new asteroid that could impact Earth in 2046

Brace for impact: NASA hopes to redirect asteroid in first planetary defense test

Happy International Asteroid Day