Kamryn Barnes, LaFargeville Central senior, receives Character Counts Award

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Joshua Baughn and Shawna Cutuli of the YMCA joined Billy and Deb Barnes and LaFargeville Central School’s secondary principal, Steve Newcombe, to surprise Kamryn Barnes with the Character Counts award while she was in class.

Kamryn is a senior at LaFargeville Central School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a Buddy Mentor for younger students at LaFargeville, and captain of the LaFargeville Varsity Girl’s Soccer team.

While balancing a full course load, varsity soccer and varsity hockey, she was recruited to play hockey for Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Each month, one local student is surprised with the Character Counts Award. They receive a membership to the YMCA and are featured in a Character Counts segment on television, on InformNNY.com and on social media.

To learn more about the Character Counts award or to nominate a youth in your community click here.

