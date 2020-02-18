Kathleen McDonald named JCC Honors Program Student

Kathleen McDonald, New Windsor, is the featured Jefferson Community College Honors Program student of the month for February 2020.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kathleen McDonald of New Windsor has been named the Jefferson Community College Honors Program student for February 2020.

McDonald is a Liberal Arts major at JCC. For one of her honors options, she conducted research on Waldensians and Albigensians of 1170 A.D. Her career goal is to become a cultural anthropologist.

The JCC Honors Program offers students with exceptional academic skills the opportunity to receive enriched instruction within their current program of study.

