Kathleen McDonald named JCC Honors Program Student

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kathleen McDonald of New Windsor has been named the Jefferson Community College Honors Program student for February 2020.
McDonald is a Liberal Arts major at JCC. For one of her honors options, she conducted research on Waldensians and Albigensians of 1170 A.D. Her career goal is to become a cultural anthropologist.
The JCC Honors Program offers students with exceptional academic skills the opportunity to receive enriched instruction within their current program of study.
Click here to learn more about the JCC Honors Program.
LATEST STORIES:
- IRS offers tips to protect yourself from tax time scammers
- Local leaders working to revitalize Sci-Tech Museum, help patients at Samaritan Medical Center
- 2-18-20: Windy tonight, single digit temperatures expected tomorrow
- Dog becomes viral star for retrieving trick
- ‘Crime Pays’ tattoo guy arrested after yet another police pursuit
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.