Kayakers take to the water for RiverFest 2021

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2021 RiverFest launched off the shore into the Black River on July 31.

The annual event has paddlers get in the water at the Lyons Falls boat launch to start off the day on the river. This year’s route is approximately 8.6 miles long from Lyons Falls to Glenfield.

There is a midpoint stop at Burdick’s Crossing where paddlers stop for lunch provided by LaMont’s Food Fair truck.

Those floating along the route are able to participate in a trivia contest with questions provided by Lewis County Soil & Water on large pool floats that are positioned along the river. Paddlers can to drop their card at the end for the winners to be determined.