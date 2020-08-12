Keep Watertown’s trees healthy during excessive heat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tree Watertown, the City’s Street Tree Advisory Board is reminding residents and businesses to keep their trees healthy throughout the summer.
Due to the absence of rainfall, paired with the excessive heat this summer, the North Country has face dry and drought-like conditions. According to the board, this is beginning to stress trees around the community, especially newly planted younger trees.
The best remedy, water.
The board offered the following tips for tree watering:
- Place a garden hose underneath the tree, near the trunk. Let the water to trickle for 20 minutes and move the hose several times during watering
- Use a sprinkler; place under the tree for 15-20 minutes
- Use a five-gallon bucket and dump 4-5 buckets around the trunk
- Water every 7-10 days until adequate rain; 1 inch of rain
- Place shredded bark or wood chip mulch around trees to reduce evaporation and improve water absorption
