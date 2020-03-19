Keeping the North Country informed: Send your news tips to ABC50

(WWTI) – The statistics and guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak are changing daily, hourly, even by the minute.

ABC50 NOW wants to hear your story. We cover local news, stories and events in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

If you have news tips regarding closures, quarantines and more, send us the information.

As restrictions and social distancing continue to increase, tell us how the coronavirus outbreak has affected you.

Do you have kids at home? Are you working remotely? Do you have a loved one in the hospital or in a nursing home? Let us know what is happening in your area.

As always, good news is news too! We would love to hear stories about positive experiences.

News tips do not have to be related to COVID-19. ABC50 NOW accepts news tips online anytime.

Submit your news tip or press release below or send the information to newstips@informnny.com.

