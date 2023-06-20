PORT LEYDEN, N.Y.(WWTI)– The 2023 Illumination Yoga Festival was announced in a press release by Kelpytown Kove, in partnership with Full Lotus Yoga and Wellness.

The Illumination Yoga Festival supports and showcases the talent and offerings of local instructors and vendors. The festival will be on Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kelpytown Kove, 3468 Kelpytown Road in Port Leyden.

The retreat is welcome to practitioners of all levels, from beginners to experienced. the festival will have an array of local vendors, everything from natural soap makers to crystal vendors and more.

The event will feature:

Local holistic vendors;

Cabo San Taco food truck;

Riverside Massage & Reiki;

Door prizes;

Group sessions/classes;

Guided Meditation;

Ananda Yoga;

Kundalini Yoga;

Yoga Fire;

Journey Dance; and

Somatic Sound Healing; led by yoga instructors: Heather Hurd, owner of Kelpytown Kove; Ash Fletcher, owner of Wholesome Living; Nichole Workman, owner of Mindful Motivation; Teresa Nickerson, owner of Yoga Fire with Teresa; Kim Bonvicino, owner of Woodland Wellness & Yoga; and Bianca Johnson, owner of Full Lotus Yoga & Wellness.

To attend the festival you must register; registration can be done by visiting The Illumination Yoga Festival’s website or by contacting Heather Hurd by phone at 315-777-0557 or by e-mail at heather@kelpytownkove.com