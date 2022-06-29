OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg has appointed Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Stull to the position of Acting Fire Chief.

According to the city, Stull was serving as Assistant Fire Chief before being appointed into the position. Stull is a native of Ogdensburg, attended Ogdensburg City Schools and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1995.

He went on to attend SUNY Canton and received an AAS Degree in the Individual Study of Trades becoming certified in Electrical Maintenance and Construction and Heating and Plumbing. He was then employed by UA local 73 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. In 2000, Stull became a firefighter with the City of Ogdensburg, graduating from the NYS Fire Academy in 2001.

He was later promoted to Fire Captain and Municipal Training Instructor in 2008 and was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief in 2013. While serving in the position, Stull held various responsibilities including, Training Officer, Team Leader of the St. Lawrence County Hazmat Team, and Safety Officer of the Confine Space Rescue Team.

The city also stated that Stull holds many national certifications including Firefighter 1 and 2, Fire Officer 1 and 2, Fire Instructor 1 and 2, and New York State certifications that include Advanced Hazmat Technician, Confine Space Rescue Technician, NYS EMT-D, NYS Code Enforcement Officer, Advance Open Water Diver, and CPR Instructor.

Stull officially took over the position on June 20. The City stated that they will soon begin a nationwide search to find a permanent fire chief.