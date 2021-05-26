Kicking off summer: 10th Mountain Division Band hosting concert Wednesday

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division are helping to kick-off summer for its soldiers and families tonight at Division Hill.

The 10th Mountain Division Band is hosting its Summer Kickoff Concert on Wednesday, May 26.

This concert will be offered to Fort Drum soldiers and families ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Specifically for the event, masks will not be mandatory.

Additionally, pets on leashes are welcome, and the event will be held in a “B.Y.O.B” fashion. Attendees are also asked to bring their own blankets or chairs to use while the concert is taking place.

Fort Drum will also provide busses to pick up and drop off soldiers.

The Summer Kickoff Concert hosted by the 10th Mountain Division Band will begin at 6 p.m. on May 26 at Division Hill.