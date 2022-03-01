SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kids in uniforms are now eligible for a special treat from Stewart’s Shops.

Stewart’s confirmed that beginning February 28, all kids in uniform can order anything from the cone counter and receive a $1 discount.

However, this is not exclusive to just athletes. Stewart’s Shops said that the $1 off promotion applies to youth wearing sports jerseys, concert attire or other club apparel.

The discount also applies to anything at the cone counter that is listed at full price, including ice cream cones, banana splits, hand-packed pints, milkshakes, brownies and hot fudge sundaes.

The $1 off discount for kids will be available at all Stewart’s Shops locations across New York State and Vermont.