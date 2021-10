SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — North country residents are invited to enjoy the fall festivities at the Fall Festival in Sackets Harbor on October 16.

The annual Fall Fest Trunk or Treat event will take place at Honeyville Baptist from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and feature food, games, and more. The Church is encouraging children to wear their Halloween costumes to the event.

The event will be moved inside if the weather does not cooperate.