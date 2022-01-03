WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held throughout January in Watertown.

On December 31, Kinney Drugs confirmed that its pharmacy located on Washington Street in Watertown will host in-store COVID vaccine and booster clinics every Monday in January.

This includes January 3, January 10, January 17, January 24 and January 31. All clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are required and must be scheduled in advance on the Kinney Drugs website. Clinics will be held at Kinney Drugs at 1304 Washington Street in Watertown.