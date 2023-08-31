GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs will be among the first pharmacies in the U.S. to offer the Narcan nasal spray.

The nasal spray can be used as a life-saving medication used as an emergency treatment for opioid overdose. The over-the-counter formula has the same formulation and device design as the original prescription version.

There are many causes of opioid overdose emergencies. Most often, they happen accidentally at home in the presence of others. As the average response time for emergency services is approximately 10 minutes, having Narcan in a first-aid kit can help reverse the effects of opioids while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. The drug has no effect on someone who is not experiencing an opioid overdose.

The spray is supplied in packs of two, 4 milligram doses (8 mg total). The price is $44.99 at all retailers. Anyone can purchase it with no age limit, prescription, or ID required.