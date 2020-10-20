Kinney Drugs and local law enforcement partner for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Representatives from across New York State are continuing to encourage the safe disposal of prescription drugs and medications.

Kinney Drugs, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and state and local law enforcement officials are partnering for participation in the DEA’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Through the partnership, Kinney Drug locations will offer safe disposal of controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications. The event will help to avoid drug abuse stemming from home medicine cabinets.

According to DEA, the Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to raise awareness for public safety and address public health issues. Kinney stated that medications left at home can be highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.”

Additionally, improper disposal, such as flushing medication down the toilet, cna pose potential environmental and health hazards.

The 2019 National Take-Back event collected over 12 million pounds of medications nationwide.

Almost 40 Kinney locations across New York and in Vermont will participate in the DEA Take Back Day. Locations in the North Country include Ogdensburg, Malone, Canton, Watertown, Gouverneur and Potsdam.

Kinney Drugs DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be held on October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. No sharps will be collected at this event.

