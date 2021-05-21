Kinney Drugs encouraging COVID vaccinations with #VAXtoIt contest

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs is continuing to encourage local residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, the New York and Vermont pharmacy chain announced that in addition to now vaccinating those as young as 12, it is launching a #VAXtoIt Contest.

The #VAXtoIt Contest will run six-weeks and encourage those ages 18 years and older to share an activity they “can’t wait to get back to doing” after the pandemic. Kinney’s shared example responses which included renting a boat, buying concert tickets or a summer getaway.

Upon entering, participants will have a chance to win one prize per week. During the first five weeks, Kinney Drugs will randomly draw one entrant to win a $500 Visa gift card. The final week, one grand-prize winner will be randomly drawn to receive a $2,500 gift card.

“It’s no secret that the past 14 months have been extremely stressful. People have been waiting

so long to get back to doing the things they love,” shared Senior Director of Marketing and Advertising Judy Cowden. “Kinney Drugs has been vaccinating people since January, which is definitely helping us kick COVID to the curb, but we thought it would be fun to help six lucky winners achieve their post-COVID dreams! We’re very excited to receive the contest entries and share some of them on our social media pages in the coming weeks. We’re even more excited to draw the winners and help them fulfill their dream and get #VAXtoIt.”

Kinney Drugs is administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccines at all locations across the North County, New York State and Vermont.

Schedule an appointment today.