Kinney Drugs honors favorite pharmacist, employee of the year

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Each year Kinney Drugs holds a contest across its 96 neighborhoods to highlight the area’s “favorite” employee and pharmacist.

Customers at Kinney Drugs voted throughout the month of September to determine who will receive this year’s honors. The company officially announced on November 15 that this year’s recipients of the titles are Pharmacy Store Manager Mark Palmer, R.Ph. in Pulaski, and Customer Experience Supervisor in Store in Dolgeville, Rachel Simmons.

According to a press release from the company, Palmer has worked at Kinney for 39 years. He began working for the Pulaski store after graduating in 1982 and was promoted to Store Manager two years later.

Palmer said he was thankful for what the company has offered him throughout the years.

“I am humbled and honored to have won this award,” Palmer said. “I continue to enjoy the opportunities the corporation has afforded me throughout my career.”

Simmons has been employed at the Kinney Drugs in Dolgeville for 12 years, filling the Customer Experience Advocate position in 2009. She was promoted to Customer Experience Supervisor shortly after in 2012. This was Simmons’s second year in a row receiving the reward and said she was grateful to receive the favorite employee award once again.

R Simmons photo: L to R: L to R: R. McNulty, D. McClure, S. McCoy, J. Marraffa, C. Barr, R. Simmons, N. Tierson, & D. Warner.

“I am so grateful for my customers,” Simmons said. “Thank you for choosing me again to be your favorite and I will continue to do my best!”

Kinney Drugs President John Marraffa, R.Ph., said he was proud to present each of the recipients with this year’s awards.

“It was such a privilege to be part of these wonderful celebrations honoring these two outstanding people,” Marraffa said. “I am so proud to have Mark and Rachel as part of our team. It is loyal and hard-working employees like them who are the heart and soul of Kinney Drugs.”