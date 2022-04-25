WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs is partnering with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration to participate in National DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

According to the pharmacy chain, they will join in the effort as state and local law enforcement officials offer individuals a safe way to dispose of their drugs across the state and in neighboring states. Local residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of their expired or leftover controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medication.

Kinney Drugs will host the take-back drugs event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. All of the events are free and open to the public.

The Kinney Drugs located in Watertown will be participating in the drug take-back as well as locations in Auburn, Cicero, Ithaca, Elizabeth, Ovid, and Seneca Falls, in New York, and Barre and Waterbury in Vermont.

Additionally, Kinney has made self-service medication collection kiosks available to the customers during normal pharmacy business hours. In the North Country, the kiosks are available at the Kinney Drugs locations in Oswego, Lowville, Watertown, Gouverneur, Lake Placid, Potsdam, Malone, and Plattsburgh.

The kiosks can be used to dispose of unneeded medications, including leftover and expired medications. The kiosks accept prescription and over-the-counter medications for both humans and pets, including controlled substances.

However, the kiosks should not be used for disposing of needles, medical or biohazardous waste, regular or hazardous household trash, or personal care products. More information about Kinney Drugs can the services they offer can be found on their website.