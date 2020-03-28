Kinney Drugs hourly employees receiving wage increase during coronavirus epidemic

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Hourly employees of Kinney Drugs are receiving a wage increase of $2 per hour during the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase was announced by David Warner, R.Ph., President & CEO of KPH Healthcare Services, Inc.

KPH Healthcare is a 100% employee-owned company that includes Kinney Drugs, ProAct Pharmacy Benefits Management, HealthDirect Pharmacy Services, and Noble Health Services. The company currently has 3,252 hourly employees.

“We are in this… together. The only way we will get through this is… together,” David Warner stated in a letter to KPH Healthcare’s employees.

“The history of our organization runs deep and so does the spirit and perseverance of our people. We will take things day by day and navigate the situation with you and your families at the center of every decision we make as an organization.”

The temporary wage increase is effective as of March 20 and is planned to last through April, when it will be reassessed based on the conditions at that time.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.