GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs has implemented new ways to collect unused medications across New York State.

In partnership with the New York State Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and MED-Project, Kinney Drugs has installed medication collection kiosks in 22 of its stores in New York.

Through these kiosks, all individuals will be permitted to dispose of unneeded medications, including leftover and expired medications. Kiosks will accept prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and controlled substances for both humans and pets.

All newly installed kiosks are listed below:

Oswego

Lowville

Watertown (Coffeen Street)

Gouverneur (Clinton Street)

Lake Placid Potsdam (Maple Street)

Malone (Route 11)

Plattsburgh (New York Road)

Baldwinsville

East Syracuse (Manlius Center Road)

North Syraucse (West Taft Road)

Syracuse (Genesee Street, Butternut Street, James Street, Nottingham Road, Lafayette Road) Auburn (Owasco Street)

Lyons

Hamilton

Ilion

Richfield Springs

St. Johnsville

Cortland (Clinton Avenue)

Moravia

According to Kinney Drugs, this installation was completed in time for National Poison Prevention Week, which runs from March 20 to March 26.

“It is crucially important to dispose of medications properly to prevent diversion into the wrong hands or the environment. As a pharmacy, Kinney Drugs is dedicated to keeping people healthy, and these disposal sites provide an easy, convenient way to safely dispose of unwanted medications,” Kinney Drugs President John Marraffa, R.Ph., said in a press release. “As a pharmacist and father, I wholeheartedly support doing everything we can to help keep everyone, especially children, safe from harm,

Kiosks will not accept sharps or needles, including EpiPens, medical and biohazardous waste, regular or hazardous household trash or personal care products.