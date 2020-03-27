Kinney Drugs installs protective shields with help from local Gouverneur ACE Hardware

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs locations are having protective shields installed in the pharmacy drop-off and pick-up areas, as well as at the front desk to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The project will be complete for all Kinney’s locations on March 27.

The shields were installed by Small Town Supply ACE Hardware in Gouverneur.

Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph., President of Kinney Drugs stated in a press release, “This is a perfect example of how our employee-owners can work together with local partners to make things happen fast. Just this past Saturday, we put this plan into motion. Here we are, less than one week later, and all 97 stores have them installed.”

Clark Porter, the owner of Small Town Supply ACE Hardware, stated, “We are just trying to fill any void that we can possibly right now during this challenging time. We’ve been working with Kinney for several years, and we are very happy that we could help with this project.”

