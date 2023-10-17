Gouverneur, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs announced that they have partnered with Health Plan One and Enliven Health to offer free Medicare Part D plan comparisons.

About 60 million seniors – over the age of 65 — are covered by Medicare, which is almost 20% of the U.S. population.

Open enrollment — October 15-December 7 every year — can be overwhelming for seniors; they have a little more than eight weeks to decide if they want to continue in their current Medicare plan or change to be more advantageous for them.

With about 800 plans to choose from, seniors need to consider several factors, such as:

Whether they take specific drugs or generics;

If they want extra peace of mind on future drug costs;

Would like to balance expenses throughout the year; and/or

Whether they want lower costs that are sometimes available when choosing healthcare and prescription drug coverage from a single plan.

“We know that open enrollment can be stressful for seniors, and we are excited to offer this service that makes it easier to compare and select a plan that will achieve their goals.” John Marraffa, R.Ph., President

Kinney Drugs’ partnership with Health Plan One and Enliven Health is to help seniors navigate this process either online on the Navigate My Care website or by phone at 1-844-653-5063.

This service is free for both phone and online options.

Calling to speak with a licensed Medicare insurance agent:

Provide the agent with your date of birth and a Kinney prescription number; The agent will then help you find the plan that best suits your needs based on current medications and goals; if you don’t use Kinney pharmacy then Simply tell the agent all the prescriptions filled at other pharmacies to get plan comparisons.

Online at Navigate my Care:

Click Find a Plan; Follow the prompts you will need your date of birth and a Kinney prescription number; If you use a different pharmacy, you can enter the medications manually; then The comparison tool will then show you various available plans and what each would cost considering your medications.

You can visit the Kinney Drugs website for more information.