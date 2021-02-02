Kinney Drugs releases statement regarding COVID-19 vaccination appointment cancellations

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — As winter weather is impacting COVID-19 vaccination sites across New York State, Kinney Drugs has provided an update regarding potential cancellations.

According to Senior Director of Marketing and Advertising Judith Repass Cowden, Kinney Drugs will make efforts to help patients reschedule vaccination appointments if an individual is not able to make their scheduled time due to inclement weather.

Cowden released the following statement.

“We realize that the snowy weather forecast has folks nervous. While Kinney’s plan is to continue to vaccinate people according to our current appointment schedule, if someone cannot make their vaccination appointment due to inclement weather conditions, we will make every effort to reschedule them as soon as possible, as vaccine allocations allow. It’s important that everyone stay safe!”

Kinney Drugs locations across New York State are currently providing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to those 65 years of age or older.

Appointments can be scheduled on the Kinney Drugs website.