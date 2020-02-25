Kinney Drugs says goodbye to iconic orange bags, hello to new reusable bags

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs stores in New York are saying goodbye to their iconic orange plastic bags and are introducing their new reusable bags during a “Retirement” Ceremony on February 29, as the NYS Bag Waste Reduction Act take effect.
All New York stores will be participating in the event from 12pm-2pm with the official “Retirement” Ceremony taking place at 2pm.
The participating stores are offering a free reusable bag with every qualifying $10 purchase on February 29 and March 1.
