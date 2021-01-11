Kinney Drugs to begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to ages 75+ on Thursday

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to older New Yorkers this week.

Kinney Drugs announced on Monday that they will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine as they will receive an initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

According to Kinney, starting January 14, appointments will be available at all New York Kinney pharmacies to those ages 75 or older. Kinney Drugs stated that pharmacists will only be able to vaccinate those within the specified age group by appointment due to New York State mandates.

Kinney Drugs President Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph. commented on Mondays announcement.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, it has been Kinney’s top priority to be there for our communities to provide the medications, supplies, and care they need,” said Bubel, R.Ph. “For several weeks, we have been providing drive-through COVID testing in many of our pharmacies, and we are proud that our Kinney pharmacists are now part of the vaccination solution.”

New Yorkers can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Kinney Drugs free-of-cost.

Those individuals looking to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment on the Kinney Drugs website. Patients are required to bring a driver’s license or other form of identification to their appointment.

LATEST STORIES: