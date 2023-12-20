WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs is finding one way to go green.

In an post made on the business’ Facebook page, the pharmacy will stop printing and distributing weekly ads starting on Sunday, December 31. The weekly ads will now be found on a new website: https://kinneydrugs.com/savings.

People can sign up for sneak peek emails and receive alerts about weekly savings. The site has the ads divided by states between New York and Vermont.

Kinney Drugs has been in business since 1903 and celebrated its 120th anniversary during the year.