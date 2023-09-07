GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs locations are now taking appointments for the new RSV vaccine for people ages 60 years old and over. This for all 96 locations in New York and Vermont.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. In older adults, RSV can cause life-threatening pneumonia and bronchiolitis (swelling of the lungs’ small airways).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year in the U.S. said RSV causes up to 120,000 hospitalizations and up to 10,000 deaths among those 65+. In this region of the country, RSV season starts in the fall and peaks in winter.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first RSV vaccine for those 60 and older in May. The RSV vaccine can be received at the same time as other vaccinations. To schedule an RSV vaccine appointment, individuals can visit www.KinneyDrugs.com.

