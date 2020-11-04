Kinney Drugs to support veteran travels to memorial through upcoming promotion

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs has announced their annual campaign to raise money for veterans.

Kinney Drugs is set to partner with American Greetings to offer a promotion on November 11, 2020, Veterans Day. The promotion will donate $1 from every card purchased to local Honor Flight Network hubs.

Honor Flight, Inc., is an organization that honors United States Veterans by helping to transport them to Washington D.C. to visit memorials. All trips run at no costs to veterans. The Honor Flight Network currently serves veterans from the World War II, Korea, and Vietnam eras and terminally ill veterans who served during any era.

Honor Flight Syracuse Mission #12, September 2018 (photo: Honor Flight, Inc.)

According to Kinney Drugs, during the 2019 promotion, $3,000 was raised for Honor Flight hubs in Syracuse, the North Country and New England.

“We are thrilled to partner with American Greetings to support Honor Flight on Veterans Day,” said Kinney Drugs President Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph.. “Through Honor Flight, local veterans have an amazing opportunity to visit, many for the very first time, the national monuments for their branch of the military, as well as the memorials for the particular conflict(s) during which they so valiantly defended our freedoms. Honor Flight missions are emotional, healing experiences for many of our veterans, to whom we owe such a huge debt of gratitude.”

The 2020 Kinney Drugs and American Greetings promotion will run on November 11 at all Kinney locations, and will be applicable on all card valued at $1.99 or more.

