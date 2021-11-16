Kinney Drugs warns customers of fraudulent phone calls

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs customers are urged to be aware of potential fraudulent phone calls.

Kinney Drug confirmed that recently a few individuals have received unsolicited phone calls from a caller posing as a Kinney pharmacy representative.

According to Kinney’s reports from these calls state that the callers indicate the person has a prescription waiting and requests personal information, such as driver’s license numbers, social security numbers, insurance information and more.

It also stated that its representatives do not call customers asking for personal information to validate a prescription.

Customers are urged to not provide this information to anyone they do not know, or cannot validate. This includes never providing credit card or financial information to unsolicited callers.

Kinney Drugs asked all customers who have doubts or uncertainties to call their pharmacy directly regarding any prescription or prescription refills.