Kinney’s iconic orange plastic bag celebrated at retirement ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs stores in New York said goodbye to their iconic orange plastic bags during a “retirement ceremony” yesterday.

On February 29, new reusable bags were introduced, including one with the iconic orange color associated with the Kinney’s brand.

Customers at the Coffeen Street location in Watertown were greeted with a smile, while an employee handed out cupcakes and refreshments.

Participating stores offered a free reusable bag with every qualifying $10 purchase and are doing so on March 1 also. The NYS Bag Waste Reduction Act officially takes effect March 1, 2020.

Burt Kinney established the first Kinney Drugs store in Gouverneur, NY in 1903. Kinney’s now has nearly 100 stores and is 100% employee owned.

