(WWTI) — The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Kyiv is stressing the importance of keeping the public safe during the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

One of the ICRC’s goals is to ensure humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of war and other situations of violence. Delegates are deployed all over the world to contribute to the organization’s mission and contribute to the analysis of the general situation and humanitarian needs on the ground.

As the Ukraine crisis continues to escalate the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Kyiv, Florence Gillette, released a statement in regards to the ongoing conflict. In her statement, Gillette called on “parties to the conflict not to forget their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

“Considering mounting tensions and more arms in the streets, it will also be vital to keep taking steps to ensure law and order is maintained so the civilian population is not placed at further risk,” Gillette stated.

According to the ICRC, the law seeks to limit armed conflict. It works to protect people who are not participating in the hostility and works to restrict the means and methods of warfare. Gillette highlighted the meaning of the law in her statement.

“International humanitarian law is clear: all parties to the conflict have a legal obligation to ensure that military operations are planned and conducted in a way as to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian objects,” Gillette stated.

She reminded the public that when neighborhoods become the frontline, it impacts regular people including children, the sick, and the elderly.

“They must take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian injuries and loss of life,” Gillette added. “Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited, and ICRC therefore strongly urges the parties to avoid the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area in populated areas and to avoid locating military objectives within or near such areas.”

She continued on warning that the crisis could quickly have a devastating impact on communities.

“Any disruption to essential services like water, power, health facilities, can cause huge ripple effects. We have seen too many times in conflicts that the use of explosive weapons that have wide area effects can cause death, damage and destruction on a dramatic scale,” Gillette said in her statement.

She finished her statement with emphasis on the importance of international humanitarian law while asking for help from other states as the attack on Ukraine continues.

“After a grueling eight years of conflict, the last thing people need is more violence, death, destruction, and despair. We call for all states to do everything in their power and influence to avoid escalating a conflict whose cost and consequences for civilian populations outpaces the capacity to protect and assist them.”

Gillette’s full statement can be found here.