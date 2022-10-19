WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A massive boot is making the hike to the North Country.

L.L. Bean is set to bring its pop-up shop to Watertown’s Public Square on October 22 and October 23, according to a press release from Watertown’s Planning and Community Development Department.

As stated on L.L. Bean’s social media, the pop-up shop will feature popular products, including Bean Boots.

This marks the third consecutive year that the 13-foot high… 20-foot long Bootmobile has visited Watertown.

The large-scale L.L. Bean boot and storefront will be set up on the center island of Watertown’s Public Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.